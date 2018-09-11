The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted 1392 personnel.

In a statement on Tuesday, Amos Okpu, acting NIS spokesman, said the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) approved the promotion at its 62nd meeting.

He gave the breakdown of the promotion as follows:

Advancement of 37 assistant superintendent of immigration (2) CONPASS 08 to assistant superintendent immigration 1 CONPASS 09

Elevation of 400 HND holders from inspectors on CONPASS 07 to senior inspectors of immigration on CONPASS 08 effective 08/09/2016.

Lateral conversion of 209 officers from the inspectorate cadre to superintendent cadre across the ranks effective 01/01/2017.

Conversion/upgrading of 781 junior personnel to the rank of assistant superintendent of immigration (II) ASI2 effective 01/01/2017.

Conversion of 174 chief immigration assistants (CIA), holders of NCE and Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificates to inspectors of immigration (II) effective 01/01/2018.

Okpu quoted Muhammad Babandede, comptroller general of immigration, as urging beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s gesture through enhanced dedication to the service.