The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) plans to subject its personnel to drug test in a bid to determine their eligibility to handle firearms. And the first candidate for the test is NIS Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede. Babandede himself broke the news yesterday at the 509 officers of the 3rd Conversion and Upgrading Course at the Immigration Training School, Kano, Kano State. “We cannot afford to be careless with weapon, hence all officers of the service will undergo drug test beginning with me,” he said.

But he explained that those found wanting during the test would be given a second chance by sending them to a rehabilitation centre. His words: “We shall not dismiss anyone at first discovery but we would try to rehabilitate. However, if the fellow continues unrepentant, administrative procedures will be followed and appropriate sanctions applied.” Babandede urged the officers to cherish their new ranks by aligning with the commitment and dedication to duty of the superintendent cadre.

He reiterated the need for the officers to put what they learnt into action, noting that the service had invested so much into training and capacity development. He encouraged them to maximise the knowledge of ICT gained to uplift the standard of the service among other sister agencies by complementing each other wherever and whenever the need arises. On the visa on arrival policy, the CGI said that it was a huge opportunity for Africans that were coming for legitimate businesses to thrive in countries other than their own. He added that it was a means of integration and cementing African brotherhood and breaking the barriers of free movement among Africans.

He assured Nigerians that the policy would be handled professionally through best global practices without compromising national security. “Presidential Amnesty granted by President Muhammadu Buhari for six months from July, 2019 will expire in January, 2020. Registration will continue to enable every migrant get registered and remain in the country. However, any defaulter that refuses to take advantage of the opportunity will be removed from Nigeria,” he said.