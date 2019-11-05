<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammadu Babandede, on Tuesday in Kano, said, the concept of e-migrant registration is aimed at capturing the identities of migrants residing in the country, as well as those coming into the country.

During a visit to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to brief him on the concept, Babandade, expressed the preparedness of the Nigerian Immigration Service to support the Federal Government’s drive towards entrenching a formidable national security system.

Babandede, who was represented at the occasion by the Assistant Comptroller General, Passport and other Travel documents, Mrs Tamprikha Oyedeji, further disclosed that his administration has adopted measures to ensure the success of the exercise.

In his remarks, the Kano State Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nuhu Dikko Yashe, said that his Command was doing all it can to ensure that every migrant is captured on the database.

”It is a mechanism for capturing migrants comprehensive inventory, so as to safeguard the nation’s security, which is paramount, as far as the operations of the Nigerian Immigration Service was concerned.”

Responding, Ganduje, assured the NIS boss of his administration’s readiness, to support security agencies in the state toward halting illegal entry into the country.