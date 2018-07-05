The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has debunked rumours that its officers in Kogi had arrested about 200 foreigners heading for Ekiti.

Spokesman of the agency, Mr Sunday James, dismissed the speculation in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

James said although some travelers were intercepted by men of the Kogi Command of the service on routine assignment, none of them was found to be a foreigner.

“The Comptroller of Immigration, Kogi Command, under whose jurisdiction the travelers were intercepted, confirmed with records that they were all Nigerians.

“No single Nigerien (citizen of neighbouring Republic of Niger) was found among the people apprehended.

“The command profiled them to ascertain their true nationality and contrary to reports making rounds, they are all Nigerian citizens traveling to Lagos for their legitimate businesses,” he said.

Voters in Ekiti will go to the polls on July 14 for the state governorship election that would produce a successor to outgoing Gov. Ayodele Fayose.