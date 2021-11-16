Immigration boss condemns corruption at Abuja, Lagos airports

Idris Isah Jere, acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) paid working visits to the Abuja and Lagos airports on Monday.

A statement on Tuesday by Immigration spokesman, Amos Okpu said Jere discussed ways to improve the quality of service delivery.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja, the CGI met with the service’s personnel and officials of other agencies.

Jere condemned the corrupt practices that have caused several complaints, including videos of unprofessional acts by some port staff.

He lamented how such attitude negatively affected Nigeria’s image and discouraged potential visitors from coming in.

Jere called for enhanced cooperation among heads of the various agencies for a coordinated fight against culprits embarrassing the country.

“Passengers should constantly resist, reject and report instances of bribe solicitations, extortions and or any unprofessional conduct to appropriate desks within the ports”, he said.

Regional General Manager – NAIA, Mahmud Sani assured that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is committed to ending all infractions.

Comptroller of Immigration – NAIA, Babali Mohammed reiterated the commitment to professionalism by his officers.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Jere conveyed the same messages and warnings to port officials and staff at a similar meeting.