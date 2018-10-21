Less than two weeks after eight Ghanaians were apprehended by the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos for attempted human trafficking, the command has also arrested four citizens from same country for similar offence.

The four Ghanaians who were between the ages of 22 and 25 years were on their way to Europe for prostitution before they were stopped after interrogation by the officials of the service.

The Ghanaians were arrested on Friday at the airport.

Just like the previous eight, the four had entered Nigeria through road from Togo and Benin Republic, while they also planned to travel out of Nigeria through Egypt Air before they were apprehended by the immigration officials at the airport.

A source close to the command in Abuja, gave the names of two out of the four culprits as Asare Mary, 24 and Ameyaa Naomi, 23.

The four who were with Ghanaian international passports in their statements, confessed to the crime, saying that they had attempted to use Nigeria as a transit point to connect Europe via Egypt Air.

The ladies, on further interrogation claimed the hardship in Ghana informed their action, adding that their sponsors who they refused to name bought them air tickets.

After interrogation, the four ladies were handed over to officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) for possible deportation back to their country.

The source said: “Once again, our officials at the Lagos Airport have stopped four Ghanaians from using our country as a transit point to Europe to engage in prostitution.

“Our investigation has revealed that some unscrupulous elements within the West Coast want to use our country as a transit point to Europe or even Middle East, but our officials have been trained to detect such people, either Nigerians or foreigners. We consistently stop them and we will continue to do that.”

It would be recalled that the command had about two weeks ago, arrested eight Ghanaians for the same offence.

The apprehended Ghanaians had attempted to pass through Lagos Airport to Kuwait where they hoped to cross to Europe for prostitution before they were intercepted.

A source had given the names of some of the ladies as Tordro Gifty; 22, Odurowaa Millicent; 20, Abotsi Gift, 24 and Bisuat Fustina, 25.