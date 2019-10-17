<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said that the images, he has seen out of the Onitsha fire were heartbreaking.

A loaded tanker on Wednesday spilled its content on the road at Upper Iweka Road in Onitsha. The spillage led to a fire incident that resulted in the death of some people and the destruction of several buildings and business premises in the commercial centre.

It was reported that men of the fire service couldn’t put out the fire when they arrived on the scene due to a faulty valve.

Reacting to the incident, Okowa via his verified Twitter handle.

He said, “The tragic images coming out of Onitsha of the raging fires are truly heartbreaking. As neighbours, Delta State will stand with our brothers and sisters in Anambra State at this difficult time and will give them our full support as they recover from this terrible incident.”