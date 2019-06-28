<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ilorin-based Islamic Orphanage Foundation, has solicited for more support for orphans under its watch.

Speaking in Ilorin at the 2019 annual empowerment programme for the Orphans, the Chairman of the foundation, Architect Sefiullahi Alege, said it has 279 orphans under its care.

He said the foundation required financial assistance from the public especially to take care of the payment of school fees of some of the inmates.

Alege explained that the orphanage relies on the 1,000-naira monthly contribution by members as its main source of generating funds.

“The challenges are numerous but majorly the foundation is still facing the problem of regular funding in order to have a budget that will take care of our needs particularly paying school fees and maintenance of our office staff and accommodation,’’ he said.

He said 13 inmates have recently graduated under the foundation’s skill acquisition program.

He appealed to well to do individuals, groups and associations to assist them in buying equipment for children who will be graduating from their training from time to time.