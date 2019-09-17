<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr Guy Ryder, has commended the re-appointment of Senator Chris Ngige as Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment; describing it as a reward for outstanding performance in a very sensitive ministry.

In letter signed on his behalf by Dennis Zulu, Director, ILO Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Liaison for ECOWAS, Ryder said the development was an indication of the confidence reposed in the minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further commended Ngige for the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the ILO.

“We also take this opportunity to appreciate the cordial relationship that exists between the ILO Country Office, Abuja, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the years,” the Director General said.

He further pledged the continued collaboration between the ILO and Nigeria.