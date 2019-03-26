<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 335th Session of the Governing Board (GB) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has elected Silvia Elena Alfaro Espinosa, as its new Chairperson, until June 2019.

Alfaro Espinosa, the new Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations Office in Geneva, replaces Claudio Julio de la Puente Ribeyro, who has taken up a new diplomatic assignment as the Ambassador of Peru to Spain.

Delegates at the 335th Session of the Governing Board (GB) in Geneva thanked Ribeyro for his achievements and excellent work and congratulated the new GB chair on her appointment.

The current Session of the ILO Governing Body, which runs to 28 March 2019, will consider a number of issues including preparations for the Centenary Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in June.

The focus of the ILC will be a series of discussions on the Report of the Global Commission on the Future of Work. The ILC will also consider a Centenary outcome document that will set the long-term strategic direction of the ILO.

Speaking at the opening session of the GB, the ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder said he was pleased with the wide and positive reception given to the report of the ILO Global Commission on the Future of Work, Work for a brighter future, whose launch on 22 January 2019 marked the official start of the ILO’s Centenary year.

“The future of work should not be decided for us, it is for us to construct,” he said.