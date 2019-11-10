<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director General of the International Labour Organization, ILO, Mr. Guy Ryder has commended Nigeria for the labour friendly disposition of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 337 session of the Governing Board of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland at the weekend, Mr. Ryder according to the statement by the Deputy Director, Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan told Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige that ILO was impressed Nigeria could afford a New Minimum Wage at a time of teething economic challenges

Senator Ngige last week assumed office as President of the Governing Board of the organization.

The ILO’s boss remark followed briefing by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba to the session on the successful completion of negotiation and implementation of the New Minimum Wage and its Consequential adjustment by the Federal Government.

Wabba also informed the organization that labour unions are currently negotiating with other federating units using the template provided by the Federal Government.

The Director General further extoled Nigeria for the successful hosting of the International Youth Forum last August and thanked the President for re-appointing Sen. Ngige, noting the improved labour administration the nation has been witnessing under him.