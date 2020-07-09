



The Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his uncompromising stance against corruption in the country and passed vote of confidence on him.

ILDC President, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja that probing Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman, on alleged corrupt practice was an affirmation of Buhari’s belief in the Rule of Law.

He said probing Magu was an indication that there was no sacred cow in the eyes of the law.

“Buhari is a man of integrity with tenacity to fight corruption without fear or favour.

“If Magu could be investigated, then no one is exempted if found wanting and that is how to run a government with fairness and justice,” Nnam said.





The ILDC president who reiterated his confidence on the administration of Buhari pledged the organisation’s allegiance to him, describing him as a transparent leader whose quest to stop corruption had brought him undue criticism.

He, however, urged Nigerians to supp Nigerians Nigerians ort the war against corruption and shun destructive criticisms against the government.

According to him, Buhari has said time without number that there is no hiding place for corrupt officers in his government.

Nnam explained that the investigation of Magu was not only a wake up call for corrupt officers but a landmark effort in putting an end to corruption.

He urged Nigerians to shun destructive criticisms against the government even when the government was performing.