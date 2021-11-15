Ilana Omo Oodua dissolves UK executive, to name new executive soon

The Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Executive Council of the Organisation in the United Kingdom (UK).

Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) is the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups within and beyond the horizon of Yoruba Land.

In a statement on Monday by Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, the group said “in a bid to have a strong and united chapter of our movement in the UK, the Alana-in-Council has ordered the immediate dissolution of the executive council of Ilana Omo Oodua in the UK.

“This decision was taken to forestall any act that could jeopardise what we have laboured hard to build for the Yoruba people.

“The UK is very essential to our struggle to be allowed to wallow in acrimonious tendencies.

“A new executive that would be decided by the Yoruba people in the UK will be elected as soon as possible.

“Furthermore, this is to officially inform the General Public that Ms Shola Salako is no longer the Diaspora Coordinator of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide neither does she represent the organisation in any official capacity anywhere in the world.

“Also, Mr Akin Wilson does not represent Ilana Omo Oodua in any official capacity in the UK or anywhere in the world. Anyone who relates with the aforementioned people on behalf of Ilana Omo Oodua does that at his or her own peril.”