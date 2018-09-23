Director, Field Operations, 2015 All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign, Chief Ikechi Emenike, Sunday, said the party has list of names of looters of Abia State treasury and the amounts involed.

Emenike stated this at two different town hall meetings with his supporters, members of the party and stakeholders of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area at Amaiyi Nvosi, and Mbutu Ngwa communities.

His words: “At the fullness of time, we will make public the list of those who have been sharing the resources of the state among themselves since the inception of the present democratic dispensation,” he added.

He said if elected into office in the state in the forthcoming general election, the APC will bring both the dispensers and beneficiaries of the money to book irrespective of their status to serve as deterent to future leaders.

“In my opinion, they should be considered as economic saboteurs and prosecuted as such. As godfathers, they have held the state hostage, denying the people their right to quality infrastucture and services,” he argued.

The 2019 governorship aspirant said this would be inline with both President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s believe that if Nigerians do not stop corruption now, the manace will destroy the country soon.

Continuing, the aspirant said if he becomes the governor of the state, he would create financial institutions that would provide corporate employments for over 5,000 youth within two years in office.

Similarly a member of the board of Rural Electrification Agency and a leader of the the party in Isiala Ngwa North Local Governmet Area, Engr MacSolomon Alozie, said the time to make the state good had come.

He stressed that the people should obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC’s) in readiness for the election, adding that the time for them to free themselves from the godfathers had come on a platter of gold.

Earlier at Amayi Nvosi, a stalwart of the party in the area, Chief Anyim Okechukwu, assured the aspirant of their support for him, adding that he has shown a workable blueprint for the growth of the state.

While addressing both gatherings, the state Chairman of the party, Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe, maintained that there is no faction in the party, maintaining that if any groups say otherwise, they are impostors.