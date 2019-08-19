<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ikare-Akoko Council of Chiefs, under the Owa-Ale of Ikare, Oba Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in the last two-and-a-half years.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by three members of the council at the end of its monthly meeting held at the Palace of Owa-Ale and made available to the newsmen on Sunday in Akure.

The three members, who signed the communiqué, were the Olokoja of Okoja, High Chief Idowu Ogunye; the Olona of Okegbe, High Chief Rafiu Okunade and Onikún of Ikú, High Chief Mukaila Bello.

The council specifically expressed appreciation to the governor for the reconstruction of the hilly Oke Alabojuto, the dualisation of Ikare township road as well as the renovation of some schools in the town.

It also commended Akeredolu for appointing a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Fatai Olotu, as Commissioner for Lands and Housing.

The council, however, appealed to the governor to urgently look into the deplorable condition of Awara dam and Okoja-Ikú-Ikare road which, it said, had become impassable.

“The council notes, with concern, the deplorable condition of Okoja-Ikú-Ikare Stadium road and pleads with the governor to extend his road construction revolution there.

“The Council of Chiefs, under the Owa-Ale, also thanks our amiable governor for keeping his electioneering promises, especially to the people of Ikare-Akoko. So far, you have not disappointed us.

“We use this medium to appeal to you on the abandoned Ikare township stadium and to resuscitate the Awara dam which used to supply potable water to most parts of Akoko land but which has been abandoned by successive administrations.

“On behalf of the people of Ikare-Akoko and the Owa-Ale, the council thanks Gov. Akeredolu for appointing Mr Olotu as commissioner,” the communiqué read in part.

It also commended the President of the 130 Crowned Obas in the state and Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin, for always striving hard to ensure the development of the town and ensure peaceful coexistence among residents.