Some residents of Ijebu-Ode have commended the Ogun government for rehabilitating some roads in the community, saying this had eased free flow of traffic.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in separate interviews, some of the respondents described the initiative as timely in spite of the fact that the tenure of the Ibikunle Amosun-led administration was rounding off.

NAN reports that some of the roads currently undergoing reconstruction and rehabilitation include Olisa, Italapo, Imowo, Igbeba, Oke-Aje, Balogun Kuku Street and Degun Street.

Mr Taiwo Akinpelu, a local government employee, said the rehabilitation had helped ease the people’s movement, especially the black spots noted for traffic congestion like the Imowo road.

“I have been living in Ijebu-Ode in the last 20 years and I am of the opinion that expansion and reconstruction of roads like these would improve economic activities.

“Now, people will conveniently ply this region more for economic activities as this gives succour not only to this area, but the entire Ijebu region,” he said.

Another respondent and farmer living in Olisa, Mr David Adesanya, described the development as a massive boost for agricultural production.

He said the development would make transportation of farm produce less stressful, especially to markets such as Oke Aje.

Mr Kunle Sanusi, a commercial driver, commended the state government for intensifying efforts on infrastructural development.

He, however, called on the state government to assist local governments to fund road projects in rural areas.

“With the ongoing road repairs, we are relieved because we can now put our vehicles on the road without worrying about when next to visit the mechanic,” he said.