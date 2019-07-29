Ijaw youths have made good their threat to shut down masts belonging to MTN, Glo, Airtel and other telecommunication companies in Bayelsa State.
The picketing was following issues bordering on complaints by the youths that the companies excluded indigenes from quick-win contracts especially the supply of diesel to their facilities.
