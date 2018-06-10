The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has condemned the alleged killing of a nursing mother, her six–month-old baby and three others, by armed soldiers attached to the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta in Oluasiri clan in Nembe LGA of Bayelsa State.

The military operatives were said to have invaded Oluasiri to dislodge suspected armed militants and sea robbers who had made the area their base for criminal operations.

Besides, the four persons that were reportedly killed, many others were also alleged to have sustained critical injuries during the operation.

President of the IYC, Eric Omare, in a statement described as dastardly the military onslaught on defenceless Oluasiri people in the guise of searching for suspected armed bandits.

He called on the military authorities to adhere to the rules of engagement in their security operations in the Niger Delta, stressing that the killings are “condemnable and unacceptable.”

The Ijaw youth leader said, “It is illegal and unconstitutional for the life of anybody to be taken without the due process of law. This is one killing too many in Ijaw land and must stop.

“The IYC calls on President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Minister of Defence to take all necessary actions to immediately bring to justice the military officers involved in this act of criminality.

“We wish to warn that the consistent invasion and killing of innocent Niger Deltans is capable of leading to another round of hostilities in the Niger Delta region.

“The youths of the Niger Delta region would not sit back and allow their communities to be recklessly invaded and people killed like animals.”