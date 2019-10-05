<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The people of Niger Delta region and stakeholders have expressed joy over the redeployment of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for proper supervision and administration.

Prominent Niger Delta activist and Ijaw leader, Mr. Tamuno George, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the people of Niger Delta were happy over the redeployment and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for having absolute trust and firm confidence in the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Buhari, had on Tuesday in his independence speech said the recent redeployment of the Niger Delta Development Commission from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs underscores the government’s commitment to enhance the living standards of communities in the Niger Delta, through coordinated and appropriate programmes.

“Mr. President has again shown to us that this present administration was committed to the development of the Niger Delta region by the redeployment of NDDC to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. It was a clear decision by Mr. President to speedily achieve the desired infrastructural development, and improvement of the living standards of the Niger Delta people.”

The activist who appealed to stakeholders in the region to rally behind Senator Akpabio and give him the necessary supports to actualise Mr. President’s agenda for the region in the next four years, also cautioned against unnecessary blackmail and distractions.