Ijaw People’s Development Initiative (IPDI) has condemned what it termed as an unlawful arrest of Comrade Daniel Ezekiel, its spokesperson by the Department of State Service (DSS), warning that the security outfit has turned itself into a lawless organisation.

Comrade Austin Ozobo, IPDI National President, in a statement made available to Saturday INDEPENDENT on Friday, lamented that the nation’s security agents had turned themselves into bands of criminals.

He alleged that the DSS operatives, in a Gestapo method arrested the IPDI spokesperson at a court premises in Benin City, took him away, detained him and put him in chains, even as urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the activities of the DSS officials in the state.

Ozobo, in the statement, said: “We are dismayed over the unlawful arrest of our spokesman, Daniel Ezekiel. The DSS in Benin is a disappointment. The same DSS operatives, who refused to act on Ezekiel’s petition against one Robert Okubo, hastily went and arrest him when the suspected criminal told them lies over a matter that is in the court.

“Rather, Ezekiel was chained and detained in DSS custody for over eight hours and was released only after the intervention of good spirited Ijaw leaders.”

Ozobo lamented that Okubo, ex-militant, who seized the opportunity provided by the President Umaru Yar’Adua’s amnesty programme, was privileged to work in the previous Edo State government, but allegedly refused to stop persecuting fellow Ijaw brothers.

The IPDI leader lamented that the ex-militant had been behind a lot of crises in the Olodiama kingdom in the state, which had claimed several lives in the last 10 years through acts of lawlessness of a few.

Ozobo expressed worry that several had been made to live in misery as law abiding indigenes of Olodiama, had been arrested, tortured and maimed through the use of state power and by those in the corridors of power, who should have been agents peace and development.