The Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), Lagos State chapter, in collaboration with other concerned groups has demanded an unreserved apology from the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike, for threatening to remove the Amayanabo of Kalabari, King Theophilus J.T. Princewill, over the visit of Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson to the monarch.

In a press release issued on Monday, the group described Wike’s action as divisive, noting that “it is capable of causing unnecessary tension in Rivers State.”

It reads: “Ijaw Elders Forum Lagos, Ijaw Professionals as well as the Ijaw Nation Forum condemns in very strong terms this wanton disrespect of the respected traditional institution by a person of the status of Governor of Rivers State.

“It is rather unbecoming of person holding a position of trust such as the office of Governor to talk in such disdainful manner to anyone, least of all one who occupies a revered traditional institution.”

The group, therefore, called on the governor to tender an unreserved apology to the monarch and “the good people of the Ijaw nation to correct this wrong done to our people.”