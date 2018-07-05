President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday described the recent killings in Zamfara, Benue and lately Plateau as wicked, condemnable and completely unacceptable acts.

He said he remained committed to his earlier view to ensure the protection of lives and property.

Buhari spoke during a meeting he had with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria from 19 Northern states and Abuja at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

”Let me make it clear that even a single life lost in any part of the country is one too many.

“I came to office vowing to ensure the protection of lives and property, and I remain committed to this despite the challenges we have experienced,” the President said.