Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has vowed to deal decisively with any Secretariat, Department and Agency, SDA, under her supervision that may want to sabotage the efforts of government in scaling up its internal revenue generation.

Aliyu gave the warning at the weekend on the sidelines of the 2020 statutory budget preparation of the FCT Administration.

Noting that no responsible government can run the affairs of a megacity like Abuja without budgetary provisions, the minister also frowned at the lukewarm attitude of some revenue-generating agencies in driving the process.

The minister, according to a statement from her Special Assistant on Media, Austin Elemue, further warned that she will deploy all constitutional means to punish any agency under her supervision who fails to comply with the renewed vigour of the present FCT Administration to boost its revenue base.

According to her; “You can quote me anywhere, I will be the first minister to discipline any erring agency or staff who wants to sabotage government’s efforts in up-scaling Internally Revenue Generation IGR for the Administration. This is not a threat to any agency or head of the agency, but I will use the Civil Service Rules and Regulations to discipline any erring secretariat or staff.

“It is shocking to me that despite numerous opportunities available to the Administration to increase its revenue generation capacity, some secretariats or departments are just interested in the meagre budgetary allocation from the Federation Account. How can we develop with this type of attitude?

“And let me state unequivocally that no responsible government can manage a mega city like ours by depending on budgetary allocations. It is high time they went out and look for the money to develop the Abuja of our dreams”.

Aliyu expressed optimism that with the support she is getting from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, the Administration will achieve a milestone in its revenue drive while calling on agencies to wake to their responsibilities.