The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu on Tuesday sent a strong warning to some erring police officers across the country to desist from bad conduct that can tarnish the image of the Police Force, saying they were employed by the federal government to protect citizens and not to oppress them.

Adamu gave the warning while addressing some police officers at the Oyo State police command headquarters in Eleyele Ibadan shortly after he delivered a lecture at the University of Ibadan, entitled “Security and Protection System: Challenges of Policing in Nigeria”.

Adamu who spoke through the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Research and Planing) who is also the supervising DIG in charge of South West, Mr. Peter Ogunyanwo, maintained that the police officers were employed by the government to enforce laws, protect the citizens and not to intimidate them.

The IG while insisting that the police alone cannot provide security, appealed to Nigerians to ensure they cooperate with them in ensuring that they discharged their duties as expected.

According to him, “As I said we cannot police the country alone, we need the people, we need the community to partner with us.

“Because government did not employ us to oppress, government employed us to enforce all laws and to maintain law and order. Every line here has a meaning.”