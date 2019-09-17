<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has charged the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to embrace the new changes initiated in the Police Corporative Society to enhance their financial dealings.

Adamu stated this at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday during the formal launch of the automated corporative management portal of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Limited (POLCOOP). The corporative society has existed for over 40 years.

Hinting that the automated process would ensure the ease of doing business among the members, the IGP said that he had been assured that the Police Cooperative Society would migrate all its operations to the new portal, which, he noted, would also help them to automate their savings withdrawal, contribution management and loans.

“I am glad that the platform we are here to launch today will take us much closer to a level of end-to-end automation. This will not only strengthen the accountability process within the society, it shall aid the ease of doing business by the contributors, particularly, in relation to accessing the services of the cooperative society.

“I am similarly delighted to note that the application being launched today was developed at the Innovation Lab of Africa Prudential Plc, an indigenous digital technology firm and capital market operator.

“The indigenisation of this process is in furtherance to the Federal Government’s policy of enhancing local contents in ICT acquisition. I have been assured that appropriate security measures have been emplaced by the software developers to protect the application from intrusive activities that could threaten the integrity of the data base and compromise the personal and classified information of the co-operators.

“I have additionally received confirmation that the Police Cooperative Society shall fully migrate its operations to the new portal immediately after today’s launching. This process will help to automate savings withdrawal, contribution management, loans administration, member management, automated reporting, and inventory management.

“In the long-run, the automation process being advanced today will strengthen the status of the Police Cooperative Society as a leading cooperative movement providing distinctive and innovative welfare services to its members through the utilisation of ICT solutions.

“Towards this end, I strongly encourage all members to embrace the change within the Police Cooperative Society as, henceforth, no longer will police personnel be exposed to the risk of travelling from their various commands and formations to process their loan applications, savings withdrawals or get their contributions balances from the cooperative headquarters in Lagos. All these services will be done just by the press of the buttons on their computers or mobile devices.”