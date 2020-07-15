



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says the police are not involved in the detention and investigation of the embattled former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Adamu said this in a letter in response to an application for Magu’s bail made last week by one of his counsel, Tosin Ojaomo.

Magu is being held at a police facility in Abuja from where he is taken daily to appear before a presidential panel.

Ojaomo had addressed the application to the police boss to grant Magu bail on “self recognizance”.

The lawyer had in the application pledged to provide a credible surety who will ensure Magu is available any time he is needed during the investigation.

“Finally, if our application for bail on self-recognisance is not acceptable, we are ready to provide a credible surety that will ensure the availability of our client anytime he is needed for the purpose of this investigation,” the lawyer wrote.





But in his response to the application through a letter dated July 14 and signed by his principal staff officer, Idowu Owohunwa, the Inspector-General of Police advised Mr Ojaomo to redirect his application to the presidential panel which he said is the one investigating and detaining Magu.

“The Inspector-General directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigerian police are not investigating CP Ibrahim Magu and he is accordingly, not being detained by the police but by the Presidential panel that is investigating the activities Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, advises you that consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the presidential panel for appropriate attention,” the police boss said.

Magu is currently being interrogated by a presidential panel headed by a former president of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, over allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He was arrested last week Monday and has remained in detention as the panel is yet to conclude its work.