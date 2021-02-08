



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has instructed his team of lawyers to commence legal action against the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over a report by the medium wherein the IGP was alleged to have expended N2 billion on his purported quest to get a one-year tenure extension at the helms of the Nigeria Police Force, spokesman, Frank Mba said on Monday.

Adamu was due to retire from the service on February 1 but his tenure has now been extended by President Muhammadu Buhari, albeit under controversial circumstances.

Mba, in a statement in Abuja said the three-month extension of tenure of the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, is strictly the prerogative of the President which needed no bribe to effect.

He said the reports in some sections of the media on February 7, that the I-G paid over N2 billion to secure the tenure extension was untrue.





Mba described the report as unfounded, defamatory and libelous, adding that the tenure extension was never paid for as maliciously reported in the publication. He asked the reading public to discountenance the publication.

According to him, the insinuations in the report that the I-G did not celebrate his extension smacks ignorance and a pathetic misplacement of priority.

He said that the extension was not for merry making or celebration, but a time for more work, rededication to duty and selfless service to the nation.

Mba pledged the commitment of the Police under the leadership of the I-G to improve service delivery, safety and security of the citizenry.

Mba said the I-G would remain undistracted with the Force, motivated and committed to delivering on its mandate, especially the task of neutralising current and emerging internal security threats.