The Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, is expected to launch a new tactical unit of the Nigeria Police Force in the South-South, Wednesday.

The new tactical unit christened Operation Restore Peace in the South-South region would tackle issues of insecurity in the oil-rich region.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had announced that it was coming up with a new security formation for the South-South and South-East in order to end the wave of attacks on security formations in the areas.





National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Hon Ken Robinson, had condemned the move and urged the FG not to be selective in its programs and policies However, the Acting IGP, Alkali, on Tuesday inaugurated the said outfit in the South-Eastern part of the country in line with the FG’s directive.

Meanwhile, senior police personnel serving in the Rivers State Police Headquarters disclosed that the IGP was expected in the state to flag off the said operation.

The officer, who was among the persons making the arrangements for the visit of the IGP, noted that the operation meant for the region would be unveiled in Port Harcourt.