<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the commissioner of police in Rivers State, Dandaura Mustapha.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who announced this in a statement yesterday, said Joseph Mukan has been appointed as the new police commissioner in the state while Mustapha is now the commissioner of police, Provost at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement also said Musa Adze has been posted as the new commissioner of police in charge of Anti-Fraud Unit.





“The IGP charges the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities, the statement said.

Newsmen report that the redeployment of the Rivers police commissioner comes few days after a spat between Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike and the federal government over the recent arrest of two pilots of Caverton Helicopters for flying some oil workers into the state during the lockdown.