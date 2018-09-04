The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday read riot act to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Square (FSARS) personnel, saying any of the officers caught contravening the new order will be dismissed from the service.

He said that the service would not hesitate to dismiss the bad eggs in the FSARS.

The leader of the IGP Monitoring Committee on Reform and Overhauling of FSARS for South West, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Adepoju Ariyo while speaking during a visit to Oyo State on Tuesday, disclosed that the new reformed FSARS would have synergy with other units within the service.

Ariyo who led other committee members to the state said due to public cry, FSARS personnel have been barred from wearing mufti and carrying arms while on duty.

He said pending the completion of new designed uniform for FSARS officials, they were expected to dress in the normal police uniform.

This, he argued was to enable members of the public identify them while performing their official duty.

He added that no official of the FSARS should be seen on Nigerian roads in any part of the country conducting “stop and search”, saying “they should work in synergy with other units like anti-crime and the state criminal investigation department within the police.

He explained that FSARS was established purposefully for armed robbery, robbery and kidnapping and warned against any attempt to usurp other functions performed by other units within the police.

While soliciting the support of the media in the reform and overhauling of FSARS, Ilori assured that based on the directive of the IGP, The reformed and overhauling had come to stay.

He disclosed that whatever needed for the FSARS to succeed would be provided, saying being part of the police, necessary package would be provided.

He said the committee was in the state to check the detention facilities in FSARS, interview detained suspects and educate FSARS personnel on what was expected of them especially on the need to investigate cases only on armed robbery, robbery and kidnapping.

Ilori disclosed that the team would also visit FSARS facilities in Oyo and Ogbomoso.