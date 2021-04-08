



The New Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba has promised to rejig Police operational strategies and also practicalise community policing which he said his predecessor Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu started.

The IGP who spoke to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after he was decorated with his new rank at Presidential Villa, Abuja, said Nigerians will see improvement on where his predecessor has left, although he made it clear that he came in at a very challenging time.

On what the public hope to see from him in the next few weeks, he said: “You will see improvement on where my predecessor has left. I came in at a very challenging time. I know it. I recognise it and I will work on how to improve from where my predecessor has left. I have been a member of the management team. We have tried to do our best, but it’s not enough. There is room for improvement.

Asked if there will be change in strategy, going forward, Baba answered thus:

“Definitely, we are going to rejig our operational strategies”.





On whether the Police has equipment and manpower to perform its duty creditably, Baba answered:

“We have the blessings of Mr. President and we are hoping to get more of what we have requested through the Police Trust Fund very quickly.

“Nigerians should expect improvement on the security situation. And Nigerians should also collaborate and cooperate with us. With all the inadequacies we have, we still require everybody to be part of policing in this country. And that is why the emphasis on community policing will continue and the emphasis of collaborating with all other sister agencies will continue and we hope to have a better situation very soon”.

On how will he improve on community policing from where his predecessor left off? He stated:

“We will continue to practicalise it. My predecessor has left at the theoretical stage, we have started practicalising it but we have not gone far and therefore, all the methods of practicalising it has been put in place and we are going to continue with it in collaboration with other stakeholders”.