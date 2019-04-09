<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has so much concern, commitment and the zeal to put Nigeria to order in the area of security especially to curtail the Zamfara state security challenges, the Inspection general of police, Muhammad Adamu, has disclosed.

Adamu revealed that it is in view of the escalating situation that the president has moved to conquer criminality and banditry across affected states

IGP Adamu, who was in the state to assess security situation explained that he is in the state to have first-hand information by discussing with the people at the grassroot.

Adamu revealed that recent ban on mining is not unconnected with available intelligence report indicating relationship between the miners and bandits in Zamfara state, the ban imposed on mining according to him is an excruciating blow aimed at bringing banditry to an end in the affected States.

“We have put in place every mechanism to end activities of banditry, hence the launching of operation pump ader. We assure you that banditry and criminality will soon come to an end in all the affected states.” Adamu said

Governor of Zamfara state Alhaji Abdul Aziz Abubakar Yari who was represented by the chief of staff to the government, Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad in his remarks disclosed that 3,262 people were killed, 8,900 persons were displaced while over 18,000 hectares of farmland remained uncultivated because of the activities of bandits in the state.

Yari revealed that colossal amount of money that could be channeled towards providing basic social amenities to the people of Zamfara state was expended in the area of intervention and assisting areas and victims of bandit attack in various communities.

Yari disclosed that the government has assisted in providing logistics to security personnel’s in the area of accommodation and recruiting 8,500 local vigilante and pay them a monthly salary of N15, 000 and provided them all with uniform for easy identification.

The commissioner for local governments in the state Hon. Bello Dan Kande while commending the federal government for the banning of mining in the state revealed the government questions why expatriates are indulged in mining in Zamfara state.