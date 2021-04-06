



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday assured that the Force would not allow criminals to succeed in the country.

The IGP, who spoke when he visited the Imo State Police Command to inspect the extent of damage, also said that there will be no hiding place for the members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).





He insisted that IPOB members were responsible for the Imo jailbreak and the razing of the state police command.

Adamu, who urged officers to use their rifles against the IPOB members, said that “police will not allow these criminals to succeed.”