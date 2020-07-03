



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting and redeployment of some senior officers in the Force.

In a statement on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said this followed the recent presidential approval for the re-organisation of the police.

He noted that this included the creation of an additional police department – the Directorate of Intelligence, the expansion of the zonal structure from 12 to 17, and the creation of two additional FCID annexes.

Mba revealed that AIG Adeleye Oyebade and AIG Ibrahim Lamorde have been redeployed to the Department of Research and Planning, and the Directorate of Intelligence, FHQ in Abuja respectively.

According to him, Oyebade was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos while Lamorde, who is a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was the AIG in charge of Force Intelligence.





Similarly, AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed was redeployed to Zone 13 in Ukpo-Dunukofia, Awka (Anambra State), and AIG Rabiu Yusuf to Zone 14 in Katsina State.

AIG Lawal Ado was also redeployed to Zone 15, Maiduguri in Borno State while AIG Austine Agbonlahor and AIG David Folawiyo were posted to Zone 16, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State and Zone 17, Akure in Ondo State.

“In the same vein, CP Asuquo Amba, former Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command takes charge as AIG of the new FCID Annex Gombe; CP Olafimihan Adeoye, former CP Federal-SARS takes charge as the AIG FCID Annex Enugu, while CP Uche Anozie, fsi, former CP Cross River takes charge as AIG FCID Annex Lagos,” the statement said.

​The IGP asked the affected senior officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new places of assignment.

He also directed them to ensure that policing was brought closer to the people and work with relevant stakeholders to tackle crime and improve policing services across the country.