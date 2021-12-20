IGP orders probe of policewoman, others over ‘extortion’ of N22 million bitcoin

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into the alleged professional misconduct, abuse of office and extortion of N22 million worth of Bitcoin from some citizens in Lagos State.

The allegation was levelled against a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cordelia Nwawe, and others serving at the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Alagbon, Lagos.

This followed the setting up of a Special Investigation Panel by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to carry out a discreet and transparent investigation into the allegation.

This development has become imperative following the report making the rounds in the media alleging the involvement of the officers in the extortion of N22 million worth of Bitcoin from two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter and Yusuf Samson Dayo, at gunpoint on July 14, 2021 while driving along the Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway, Lagos State.

Consequently, DSP Nwawe and the other Police personnel allegedly indicted in the report have been ordered to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja on December 21, 2021 to answer to the allegations against them.

The Special Investigation Panel, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, is headed by DCP Olaolu Adegbite of the Force Intelligence Bureau.

Adegbite holds a Masters Degree in Philology (Russian Language) from the Pushkin Institute, Moscow, Russia, and is an alumnus of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, Quantico, Virginia, USA.

DCP Adegbite, a member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was a pioneer investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission where he rose to be Director of Operations (2012-2015).

An experienced and detailed investigator, he is expected to bring his vast knowledge in investigating corruption-related cases to bear in resolving this case.

The Force advises any member of the public who has had similar experiences of high-handedness or extortion by the officers in question, her team or any other officer at the FCID Alagbon to come forward with detailed information to enable the panel to achieve a holistic investigation.

Mba added: “Meanwhile, it is vital to state that the alleged actions of the Police Officers in question do not represent the standards and practices of the Nigeria Police Force and as such any officer found wanting will be visited with the full wrath of the law.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm as the Force will provide timely updates and make the outcome of the investigation public.”