A concerned citizen has urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa-Bello, to stop the unending case of terrorism in Abuja.

According to the citizen, the Federal Housing Authority estate Lugbe and Lugbe axis is fast becoming a terrorist zone and they have raped and killed over 30 persons from one year till now.

The citizen also recalled that a minister and his convoy have also been attacked by the terrorists and the federal government needs to find a solution to the problem before it ballooned into something much bigger than it already is now.

The citizen further called on the security agencies to take note because the area is a den and hideouts for thieves and there is a need for the government to do something because the security architecture of the area is nothing to write home about.

The citizen further suggested that the tipper garage around the area should be relocated to a new site, the “baban-gbola” should be removed entirely from the Lugbe axis and all the Okada riders should be sacked and they should be replaced with licenced Keke napep riders.