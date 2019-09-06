<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has assured that kidnapping, killings and other forms of insecurity currently being perpetrated in the South West geo-political zone will soon end.

He said the effects put in place by security agencies concerning security in the region had started yielding positive results, saying that the security agencies had collaborated with traditional rulers to ensure security in the region

Also, he reiterated that the security plan adopted at the security summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State, recently would yield the required result.

The IGP who spoke during a visit to the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police, assured that the police would do everything possible to end insecurity in all parts of the country.

Adamu who emphasised that crime rate in South West had significantly reduced, attributed the success recorded to the collaboration of traditional rulers with the police.

His words: “We had a security summit in Ibadan where all the stakeholders met including all the governors in the South West as well as traditional rulers. We brainstormed on how to effectively secure the south-west geopolitical zone.

“After the Ibadan summit, it became necessary to move around the command within the zone to sensitise the personnel towards implementing the resolution of the summit.

“We won’t expose the strategy but we are now ready for the deployment of special forces within the south-west geopolitical zone to reinforce the work police officers have been doing.

“The vehicles that will be used for patrol will be equipped with modern equipment. Also, body armour for the officers to combat these criminals have been purchased.”

He also disclosed that community policing would be introduced into the country’s policing system as he stressed that communities would be fully involved in the security architecture of their environment.

“What we are trying to do is that all the structures within the community, such as the market and youth structures will be identified.

“This will help to fish out anyone involved in crime within the communities because these criminals will be known by the community police officers,” the IGP stated.