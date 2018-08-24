The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has summoned the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation for the 2015 elections, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode was summoned via a letter dated August 20, 2018 and signed by the Commissioner in charge of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, Habu A. Sani.

The former Minister of Aviation in the Administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was told to report at 10am on August 28 at the Force Headquarters through Superintendent of Police Usman Garba for interviewing by Sani.

According to the letter, the former Minister of Culture and Tourism in the former President Olusegun Obasanjo Administration is to answer allegations of Conspiracy, Criminal Defamation, Inciting Publication, Injurious Falsehood and Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of Peace.

The letter said: “This office is investigating the above mentioned case reported to the Inspector-General of Police, in which your name featured.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to interview the undersigned through SP Usman Garba, on 28/08/2018 by 1000hrs, to shed light on the allegations raised.

“You are to however note, that the invitation is purely for fact findings and your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please.”