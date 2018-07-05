The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has set up a seven-man team of crack detectives, Scene of Crime Experts and Technical Intelligence Unit of the Force to investigate the killing of seven policemen while on duty in Abuja on Monday by suspected criminals.

The force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that the team which was inaugurated on Tuesday is headed by a seasoned investigator, Bala Ciroma, a Commissioner of Police.

He would be assisted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Special Tactical Squad, DCP, Department of Operations, FCT Police Command and DCP, Police Forensic Department.

Other team members include DCP, Police Central Criminal Registry, Assistant Commissioner of Police, IGP Intelligence Response Team, ACP, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Chief Superintendent of Police, IGP Secretariat.

The statement explained that the team had already commenced an investigation which is expected to be concluded in 21 days.

It said, “The mandate of the specialised team includes a thorough and discreet investigation of the ambush attack and killing of seven policemen while on duty on July 2, 2018, by armed robbers/bandits at Galadimawa roundabout, Federal Capital Territory.

“The team is to unravel, arrest and prosecute those responsible for the killings and to detect the motives behind the ambush and killing.”

Moshood stated that the team would work with the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory in the investigation of the incident, adding that it would take over a further probe into the crime from the FCT Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department.

He noted that the investigation team would take any other instruction from the IG in ensuring the prompt resolution of the crime to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The team will obtain evidence, receive complaints and information from public-spirited individuals or any other member of the public with useful information that can assist them in their investigation.

“The team is expected to proffer strategies and recommendations to forestall similar attacks in the future,” the statement added.