The inspector-general of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has reinstated Undie Adie as the Plateau state police commissioner.

Adie was removed on Tuesday while Bala Ciroma was appointed in his place.

Adie’s removal was sequel to the killing of over 100 people in the state by suspected herdsmen.

In a statement on Wednesday, Terna Tyopev, spokesman of the Plateau police, said Ciroma has handed the command back to Adie and has since returned to the force headquarters, Abuja.

Tyopev explained that the deployment of police officers is done at the discretion of the IGP.

“The inspector-general of police Ibrahim Idris has reversed the earlier deployment of CP Udie Adie to force headquarters, Abuja, back to Plateau state command Jos,” the statement read

“Commissioner of police CP Bala Ciroma has since handed over and returned the the force headquarters Abuja.

“Moreover, it is the reasoning of the Inspector general of police Ibrahim Idris that CP Undie Adie understands the terrain better, as such he is to remain and steer the ship off the tides.

“The Nigeria police Plateau state command Jos, wishes to inform member of the public that posting and deployment of police personnel is at the discretion of the inspector-general of police and it is normal routine in the force.”