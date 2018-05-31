The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered him to redouble efforts to tackle the killings across the country.

Idris disclosed this yesterday at the official handover of 150 operational vehicles to the police by Dangote Foundation.

He promised that herders/farmers clashes and other security challenges in the country would soon be a thing of the past.

He said: “The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has mandated me to redouble the police crime prevention and detection strategies, to ensure that the situation is brought under control.”

The IGP explained that efforts of the police in crime prevention are already yielding the desired results.

“In that regard and in compliance with the directive of Mr. President, the commissioners of police of the states and their supervisory Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police have been directed to ensure an immediate end to the challenges. This is by deployment full police crime fighting arsenal at their disposal.”

He also warned politicians against the use of firearms and arming of political thugs in the build up to the 2019 general elections.

He warned that anybody, no matter how highly placed, found to be involved in any of the illegal activities would be arrested and prosecuted, in accordance with laws of the land.

Meanwhile, Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has disclosed that ‘no part of the state is under ‘Boko Haram occupation.’

He made the clarification yesterday when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, visited him at the Government House.

He said the clarification became necessary to correct the insinuation by some enemies of

progress and development.

He said although there were pockets of attacks by insurgents on some soft targets, the military and other security agencies deserve commendations in restoring law and order in the state and the northeast.