Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, on Monday, scored himself high, saying he has kept faith with the promises he made to Nigerians in spite of efforts in various quarters to distract him.

The police chief spoke at the Commissioning Ceremony of Cobweb Solutions Technical Intelligence Platform, which took place at the Bompai Headquarters of the Command in Kano.

According to him, the Force, under his watch, has been re-positioned recording major breakthroughs and achievements in crime prevention, detection and prosecution as well as the welfare of officers and men of the police.

Sounding upbeat, he stated that, “70 per cent of all kidnappings, armed robbery and other heinous crimes recorded since my assumption of office has been resolved”.

He added: “It is also of importance to note that several thousand of arms and ammunition have been recovered, thereby making it increasingly difficult to access illegal arms for any criminal activities.”

He maintained that all the achievements would never have been possible without the introduction of the technical intelligence platform, in Abuja, which he placed directly under his charge and has been complementing the efforts of the police ever since.

He explained that he has since established two more platform stations in Lagos and Imo states while adding that in a bid to ensure spread across the nation, a latest addition of the platform is being commissioned in Kano.

IGP Idris explained the commissioning of the technical platform in Kano would improve the proficiency and effectiveness of the commands in the Northwest Zone including their capacity to detect crimes, assuring that with this platform, the challenges of crime in the zone would be effectively addressed.