The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the IGP Special Tactical Squad and the redeployment of all the personnel of the squad to other departments and formations of the force.

This followed the raid of the Abuja residence of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark for arms and ammunition by four STS operatives on Tuesday.

The police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, disclosed that senior officers attached to the erstwhile squad who were linked to the raid were undergoing strict disciplinary procedures.

“The tactical operations and statutory core police duties that the dissolved Special Tactical Squad were charged with are now collapsed and will be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units of the force,” the statement added.

It stated that the dissolution of the squad was with immediate effect.

The police authorities had on Thursday dismissed Insprs. Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul who took part in the raid on the home of the Ijaw leader in Asokoro area of Abuja.

The policemen had searched the Ijaw leader’s residence for arms and ammunition following a tip from one Ismail Yakubu, who claimed to have received the information from an unidentified taxi driver.

Moshood had stated that the trio were dismissed “for the unauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of Chief Edwin Clark in Asokoro, Abuja.”