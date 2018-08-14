The Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, has commiserated with the families of the four policemen who were ambushed and killed last Sunday in a gun duel between the IG’s Intelligence Response Team (IG-IRT) personnel and gangs of bandits and kidnappers in Rigasa forest, Kaduna State.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood, in a statement yesterday said the officers were killed while returning after a successful operation that led to the arrest of some notorious kidnap-for-ransom suspects responsible for the kidnap of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy in Rigasa area of the state who regained his freedom recently.

“The IG mourns the unfortunate death of the deceased Police officers and describes them as ‘Heroes of the Force’ who paid the supreme price to ensure protection of lives and property as well as law and order in the country,” Moshood stated.

He said the “team leader and other personnel of the IG-IRT repelled the attack and killed six of the bandits but unfortunately, lost four gallant and committed police officers in the process.”

He also said caches of firearms and ammunition were recovered from the bandits’ hideouts in Rigasa forest.

Moshood said the IG has directed that befitting burials be held for the deceased officers as well as prompt processing and payments of the life assurance benefits and other entitlements to their families.

He listed the slain police officers to include Inspector Bernard Odibo, Inspector Mamman Abubakar, Inspector Haruna Ibrahim and Sergeant Emmanuel Istifanus.

The Force PRO also said a massive raids and assaults on the other bandits still at large in the Rigasa forest are ongoing to bring them to justice.

He assured Nigerians that the Force, despite the unfortunate attack and killings of the policemen, would not relent in ensuring that crimes are brought to the barest level in the country.