The Senate is at the moment in a closed door session with Service Chiefs over the proliferation of dangerous firearms, spate of killings by terrorists and herdsmen and kidnapping across the country.

The Service Chiefs were led to the meeting by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin.

Also spotted at the meeting was the Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura.

Conspicuously absent was the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Idris is at loggerheads with the Senate.

He has spurned the invitation of the Senate three times, leading to his being declared “enemy of democracy”.

At the ongoing closed door session, Idris was also represented.

The meeting, which started at 12:30pm, was ongoing as at press time.