Former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie, is dead. He was aged 76.

His death was confirmed to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, who said he died at about 7pm on Thursday at the Orthopaedic Hospital, Katsina.

Coomassie, the Sardauna of Katsina, was the 9th Inspector General of Police. He served under the late General Sani Abacha and General Abdulsalami Abubakar administrations.

Coomassie was a member of the Provisional Ruling Council (PRC), the highest state organ under the military regime of General Abacha, and was also chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)