The acting Inspector General Of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, has said that the narration of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, of an attempt on his life was inaccurate.

Recall that in March, the governor alleged that he was attacked on his farm at Tyo-mu on the Makurdi-Gboko Road by about 15 gun carrying men.

However, the acting IGP during a State House briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team, said all suspects in the attack have been arrested.

He also stated that the judicial workers strike was the reason why the suspects have not been arraigned in court.

He said, “We’ve been able to uncover the assailants. And we’ve been able to establish what actually happened contrary to what he (Ortom) said.

“And we’ve been able to get these people and know where they came from, how they came but the case is still under investigation and that is why there are some vital things that we have not been able to complete.

“But as for those who would pull the trigger and those who organise the crime, they are with us, they’ve been arrested.”

Meanwhile, the acting IGP also disclosed that 1,173 high-profile suspects have been arrested nationwide between April and May 2021.

The IGP also explained reasons why policemen have not been withdrawn from VIPs in the country.

He said, “but the issue is there are those that needed to be escorted, there are those that needed to be guarded, because of the nature of job they are doing, or nature of responsibility they are carrying.





“The state is supposed to provide security, the state is supposed to protect the citizens, particularly citizens that are vulnerable to attacks or assault or whatever kind attacks because of the nature of duty they do.

“Two, you have political leaders, who by virtue of the political offices they find themselves they are entitled to be escorted. Even businessmen because of their position in the society, and they need to be protected, they need to be guarded.”

He also disclosed that the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) created a vacuum in Nigeria’s Police effort at 1fighting insecurity in the country.

Baba noted that the morale of the personnel of the Force had remained dampened aftermath of the #EndSARS protest and with the recent attacks on formations and personnel in the Southeast region.

He said the regular policemen and women have not been able to immediately fill the vacuum created by the SARS disbandment even though efforts were ongoing to train them for the new role.

The acting IGP affirmed that the security situation stabilises most times but with pockets of problems around the country.

Baba added that the police has recorded successes against secessionists and criminals in the South-East but they cannot be prosecuted and brought to justice because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers.