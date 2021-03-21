The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu addressing journalist at the state house in Marina, during the Inspector General Police visit to Lagos on November 3, 2020. The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, visit Lagos urged men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State not to be discouraged by the destruction and killings of their men during #EndSARS protest in the state, the IG admitted that the morale of the police was down after the ugly incident, in which six cops were lynched and 36 critically injured (Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Inspector–General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu on Sunday ordered immediate deployment of a team of specialised investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State.

The deployment, according to the IGP, is to provide additional investigative support to Benue Police Command following the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom by suspected herders on his farm at Tyo-mu on the Makurdi-Gboko road on Saturday.

Adamu, who condemned the incident, equally directed Benue Commissioner of Police Command to take adequate measures towards strengthening and improving security in the State, particularly around the Governor.

While calling for calm, the IGP assured the Force will continue to do its best in stabilising the security situation.


A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported attempt on the life of the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Chief Samuel Loraer Ortom, at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, the State Capital, on Saturday, 20th March, 2021.

“The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations.

“Meanwhile, in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigation into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialised investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command”.

