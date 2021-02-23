



The newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Tijani Baba, Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, and Moses A. Jitoboh, were Monday decorated with their new ranks.

The trio were decorated at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by Force Spokesman and Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, said their promotion and subsequent decoration became necessary following the retirement of erstwhile DIGs from their respective geo-political zones. It said the elevation of the senior officers was in acting capacity.

He said the new DIGs had been posted to their new departments and directorates.

DIG Tijani Baba will oversee the Directorate of Force Intelligence Bureau; DIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, Department of Logistics and Supply and DIG Moses A. Jitoboh, Department of Research and Planning.

The statement noted that before their elevation to the new rank, DIG Tijani Baba was the AIG in charge, Zones 9 Umuahia, 12 Bauchi, 7 Abuja and 8 Lokoja respectively.





He had also served as CP Special Protection Unit (SPU), CP Federal Operations and CP Zamfara State respectively. DIG Zanna M. Ibrahim, was, until recently, the Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano.

An alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, DIG Zanna was, at various times, Commissioner of Police, Zamfara, Delta and Yobe State Commands.

He was also CP Info-Tech, as well as the Director Peace Keeping Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, amongst others. Similarly, DIG Moses A. Jitoboh, a proud alumnus of NIPSS, was AIG in charge, Border Patrol, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He was also AIG in charge Zone 8 Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Investment, Force Headquarters, Abuja and Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Police Command.

An officer with huge experience in VIP protection, DIG Jitoboh was once the Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO) to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.