The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that the dynamics of crime in the country has over time become increasingly complex.

According to the police boss, this is due largely to the impact of technology, global terrorism, socio- economic variables and other security situations within the African continent.

Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigairi, Adamu said all these have combined to put pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other operational assets of the Nigeria Police.

The IG noted that in order to effectively tackle the identified challenges, his vision is to evolve a Police Force that is rule of law guided, pro-active operationally, and one that will engage cutting-edge technology in all components of policing functions.

He also noted that terrorism, kidnappings and other criminal activities were putting pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other assets of the police.

In order to curb the security challenges, Mr Adamu said he introduced the community policing model, which according to him has involved the engagement of citizens in identifying and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats as they affected their localities.